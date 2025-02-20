+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logo
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logo
watch on tnt sportsStream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
GOAL

How to watch today's Roma vs Porto Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueRoma vs FC PortoRomaFC Porto

How to watch the Europa League match between Roma and FC Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will host Porto in the second leg of the Europa League knockout stage playoffs at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday.

These two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the competition and will be going all out in this one to cement their place in the next round.

Francisco Moura helped Porto secure the equalizer in the first leg and it will be interesting to see their approach away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs FC Porto online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 3Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Roma vs FC Porto kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Final Stage
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma vs FC Porto Probable lineups

RomaHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestPOR
99
M. Svilar
5
E. N'Dicka
23
G. Mancini
15
M. Hummels
16
L. Paredes
19
M. Celik
7
L. Pellegrini
3
Angelino
17
K. Kone
21
P. Dybala
11
A. Dovbyk
99
D. Costa
24
N. Perez
3
T. Djalo
4
Otavio
22
A. Varela
11
Pepe
86
R. Mora
6
S. Eustaquio
23
Joao Mario
74
F. Moura
9
S. Aghehowa

3-4-2-1

PORAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Claudio Ranieri

Probable lineup

  • 99

    D. Costa

  • 24

    N. Perez

  • 3

    T. Djalo

  • 4

    Otavio

  • 22

    A. Varela

  • 11

    Pepe

  • 86

    R. Mora

  • 6

    S. Eustaquio

  • 23

    Joao Mario

  • 74

    F. Moura

  • 9

    S. Aghehowa

Substitutes

Manager

  • Martin Anselmi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Roma team news

Claudio Ranieri will have to navigate this fixture without two key players from last week, as both Bryan Cristante and Alexis Saelemaekers are suspended.

Despite being substituted at halftime during Roma’s weekend victory over Parma due to an ankle issue, Gianluca Mancini is expected to be available.

FC Porto team news

As for Porto, Marko Grujić and Martim Fernandes remain unavailable due to injury, while the team opted to rest several key players in their recent match against Farense.

Form

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ROM

Last 5 matches

POR

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement