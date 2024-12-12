How to watch today's Roma vs Braga Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Roma and Braga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will take on Braga in the Europa League at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday.

Roma ended a six-game winless run with a 4-1 win over Lecce in their most recent Serie A outing. Braga are unbeaten in their last four games and will be hoping to cause a shock away from home.

Braga are 18th in the standings after five games, whereas as Roma are 21st. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Braga online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Roma vs Braga kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Claudio Ranieri is expected to shuffle his lineup after the clash with Lecce, as he looks to refresh his squad.

The only confirmed absentees for the home side are Bryan Cristante and Zeki Celik due to injuries. Meanwhile, there is uncertainty over whether Artem Dovbyk will feature, as he missed the previous league match.

Braga team news

For the visitors, key injury concerns include Paulo Oliveira, who is dealing with a calf issue, and Uruguay international Rodrigo Zalazar, sidelined with a muscular problem ahead of their trip to Rome.

