How to watch today's Rangers vs FCSB Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Rangers and FC FCSB, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After suffering two losses in their last three matches, Rangers will be looking to bounce back on Thursday evening as they face Romanian champions FCSB in the Europa League.

Ilias Charalampous' team enters Thursday's clash riding an impressive nine-match unbeaten streak, securing seven victories along the way. This strong run has lifted them out of the lower ranks of Romania's top division, where they had been sitting 15th out of 16.

Now, they've climbed up to fifth place, just a few points behind the top two, with a game in hand, keeping them within striking distance of the league's summit.

On the other hand, the Glasgow side currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership, six points behind Celtic and Aberdeen. The hosts started their season with a Champions League qualifier loss to Dynamo Kyiv in the third round and were demoted to the Europa League, where they opened with a commanding 2-0 victory against Malmo in Sweden.

Rangers eagerly anticipated their first home match, which took place in early October against Lyon at Govan. Unfortunately for Philippe Clement's side, they suffered a disappointing 4-1 loss, with Alexandre Lacazette and Malick Fofana each netting two goals to silence the Ibrox crowd.

How to watch Rangers vs FCSB online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Rangers vs FC FCSB will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 3.

Rangers vs FC FCSB kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and FCSB will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Thursday, October 24, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers will still be without Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, and Ridvan Yilmaz due to injuries, but Tom Lawrence made his return from a hamstring issue over the weekend. Ianis Hagi is also available again after completing his suspension.

Ross McCausland remains a doubt after missing Northern Ireland's recent UEFA Nations League fixtures and Rangers' defeat to Kilmarnock, while Brazilian striker Danilo is still working his way back to full fitness following multiple setbacks.

Up front, Cyriel Dessers is expected to lead the attack once more, with Hamza Igamane likely to start on the bench.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland

FCSB team news

For FCSB, their top scorers in the Europa League are captain Darius Olaru and Daniel Birligea, both netting twice, including in the qualifiers. However, Olaru will miss out this week due to suspension after being sent off against PAOK.

Midfielder Adrian Sut has been granted compassionate leave following the passing of his father, potentially adding to several lineup changes from the side that faced Dinamo in their recent derby.

FCSB possible XI: Tarnovanu; Pantea, Chiriches, Dawa, Radunovic; Edjouma, Alhassan; Stefanescu, Phelipe, Miculescu; Birligea

Position Players Goalkeepers: Târnovanu, Vlad, Udrea Defenders: Chiricheş, Ngezana, Kiki, Dawa, Radunović, Pantea, Panțîru, Crețu, Popescu Midfielders: Olaru, Tănase, Edjouma, Șut, Ștefănescu, Phelipe, Alhassan, Musi, Lixandru, Baeten, Toma, Pandele, Pandele Forwards: Popescu, Bîrligea, Miculescu, Băluță, Popa

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

