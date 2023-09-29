How to watch the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

The 2023 Formula One season heads into its final quarter, with the might of Red Bull and Max Verstappen near-unstoppable as they aim for twin championship success. After bouncing back to form at the Japanese Grand Prix, the Dutchman and his team will have high hopes for further triumphs at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

Having taken a one-year absence for the country to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the race at Lusail International Circuit is back on the F1 calendar in the first year of a ten-season contract following its introduction in 2021 - and it could prove to be the pivotal race for the biggest prize of all too.

With Red Bull having wrapped up the Constructors' Championship in Japan, Verstappen can seize the Drivers' Championship here across a sprint race weekend. If team-mate Sergio Perez does not score six more points than him on Saturday, he will add a third crown to his title - and even if he misses his chance there, the Grand Prix will offer him another shot.

However, the big question for fans will be how they can catch all the action unfold across another busy weekend of racing. Here, GOAL will take viewers through where to watch the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, including channel, timings and recommended packages for those looking to soak up all of the action.

Where can I watch the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. The British satellite network broadcaster has held the nationwide rights to cover F1 since 2012 when they introduced their standalone channel for coverage. That includes the main race itself and coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the whole weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service's sports package will include the channel among varied forms, while other British services, such as Virgin Media, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider's website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account.

Where is the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix?

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix takes place at Lusail International Circuit, located in the city limits of Lusail, north of the nation's capital, Doha. Initially constructed for the Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2004, the venue first became associated with Formula One during the 2021 season.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Grand Prix was pulled during the 2021 campaign, forcing bosses to find an alternative to plug the gap in a busy race schedule. Ultimately, Qatar hosted its first Formula One Grand Prix later that year, with the inaugural event's success earning it a regular place.

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes took the victory in what would be a decisive race for the Briton's title clash with Max Verstappen, while Fernando Alonso completed the podium after the pair.

Qatar Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix runs across the whole weekend, from October 6th through October 8th, with practice, qualifying, and the race spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use the service would need a VPN to access it and watch the Qatar Grand Prix.

For more information, consider GOAL's guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

Can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix on demand?

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch back the Qatar Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the Sky Go app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription can also record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV can effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage. However, their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.