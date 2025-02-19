How to watch today's PSV vs Juventus Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV Eindhoven welcome Juventus to the Philips Stadion this week, still firmly in contention despite trailing 2-1 after an engaging first-leg battle at the J Stadium in Turin.

The reigning Eredivisie champions started the season in blistering form, dominating their domestic rivals. However, their recent run has been far less convincing, with a 2-2 draw against Utrecht over the weekend extending their struggles. They now find themselves playing catch-up to Ajax at the summit of the Dutch top flight.

With just a solitary victory in their last five outings across all competitions, their recent slump includes last week’s 2-1 setback against Juventus in this crucial UEFA Champions League knockout playoff tie.

Under the guidance of Thiago Motta, Juventus have been attempting to adopt a more attack-minded approach this season. However, their struggles in the final third have often resulted in uninspiring displays, with long spells of possession lacking penetration.

That trend continued at the weekend, but the Bianconeri still managed to snatch a vital Derby d’Italia victory over Inter Milan, with a late strike from Francisco Conceicao keeping their top-four charge on track. Juventus now enter this second leg on a four-match winning streak and brimming with confidence.

PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Philips Stadion

The UEFA Champions League match between PSV and Juventus will be played at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, February 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven team news

PSV remain without Ricardo Pepi, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a severe knee injury. Fellow American duo Sergiño Dest and Malik Tillman also remain on the sidelines for the long haul.

Defensive options are further depleted, with Rick Karsdorp and Olivier Boscagli—the latter still recovering from a muscle injury sustained against Liverpool—both unlikely to feature.

As a result, the likes of Mauro Júnior, Richard Ledezma, and Tyrell Malacia (on loan from Manchester United) will compete for starting spots, while veteran striker Luuk de Jong is set to spearhead the attack.

Juventus team news

Meanwhile, for Juventus, out-of-favour striker Dušan Vlahović is expected to make way for Randal Kolo Muani, who has hit the ground running with five goals in as many matches since arriving on loan from Paris Saint-Germain—becoming the first player this century to net five in his first three Serie A outings.

True to his reputation for tweaking his lineups, Motta may rotate his squad despite their winning form, with Manuel Locatelli, Kenan Yildiz, and recently recovered full-back Andrea Cambiaso all pushing for a starting role.

The Bianconeri will be without Bremer, Juan Cabal, and Arkadiusz Milik, who are all nursing long-term injuries. Pierre Kalulu remains unavailable, while Douglas Luiz continues to grapple with a lingering thigh issue.

PSV Last 2 matches JUV 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Juventus 2 - 1 PSV Eindhoven

Juventus 3 - 1 PSV Eindhoven 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

