How to watch today's PSV vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

PSV will take on Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 at the Philips Stadium on Tuesday.

PSV will be on their toes all game in this mid-week contest, as they have recently struggled to pick up wins. They have only managed one win in their last five games but will be hoping they can make the home advantage count.

Arsenal lost to West Ham before being held by Nottingham Forest in their most recent outing. They will be hoping to bounce back with a win here and take back home a healthy lead.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Philips Stadion

The match will be played at the Philips Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven team news

PSV Eindhoven will face several challenges in their upcoming Champions League match against Arsenal. The team will be without key players Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi due to injuries. Tillman is dealing with an ankle issue, while Pepi suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Lucas Pérez, who joined on a free transfer, is ineligible for Champions League action as he was signed after the registration deadline. Mauro Junior is also uncertain for the match due to a bone bruise.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal, on the other hand, is facing significant challenges of their own. The team's attacking lineup has been severely impacted by injuries, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli out with hamstring issues and Kai Havertz ruled out for the season.

Arsenal have struggled in recent games, failing to score in their last two matches, which adds pressure to their Champions League campaign.

