How to watch today's Portsmouth vs Leeds United EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Portsmouth and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portsmouth will take on Leeds in the Championship at the Fratton Park on Saturday.

Leeds have only lost three games this season and are leading the standings with 11 rounds to go. After a run of three consecutive wins, Leeds were held by West Brom in their most recent outing and will be confident of bouncing back.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ITV1, Sky Sports Football, ITVX, STV and STV Player in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Portsmouth vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship Fratton Park

The match will be played at Fratton Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 12 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portsmouth team news

Portsmouth continue to contend with a lengthy injury list, a situation that manager John Mousinho and his staff have grown accustomed to managing.

However, there is a boost as Freddie Potts could make his return to the starting lineup after being an unused substitute against Luton. Jordan Williams remains unavailable, while Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson are still working their way back but are not expected to return imminently.

Leeds team news

Leeds, on the other hand, have no significant new injury concerns ahead of the fixture. Manager Daniel Farke has an array of attacking and midfield options at his disposal, with Joel Piroe—who currently shares the Championship's top scorer spot with 15 goals—set to lead the line on Sunday.

