How to watch today's Palmeiras vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Palmeiras and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palmeiras and Chelsea are set to renew their rivalry on Friday in Philadelphia, squaring off in the second Club World Cup quarter-final — a rematch of the 2022 final that saw Chelsea edge the Brazilians in extra time to lift their maiden title.

Now the lone Premier League side left in the tournament following Manchester City's early exit, Chelsea’s road to potential glory has opened up, with both City and Inter Milan crashing out. However, the Blues haven’t had it all their way. They were beaten 3-1 by Flamengo in the group stage despite taking an early lead through Pedro Neto. Still, they'll draw confidence from that 2021 CWC final triumph over Palmeiras, where they came out on top 2-1 after extra time.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, arrive with momentum after edging Botafogo 1-0 in extra time in the Round of 16. That result marked their 10th clean sheet in 14 matches, underlining their defensive steel.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Palmeiras and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage Lincoln Financial Field

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Palmeiras and Chelsea will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 2 am BST on Saturday, July 4, 2025.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

There's also an intriguing subplot: Estevao Willian, Palmeiras' teenage sensation, could line up against his future employers for the first time before making his move to Chelsea after the tournament wraps up. He's one of several new faces in this evolving Palmeiras side, with veteran goalkeeper Weverton the only player expected to start from the XI that faced Chelsea three years ago. Gustavo Gomez and Joaquin Piquerez are suspended, while Marcos Rocha and Raphael Veiga are no longer regular starters.

Chelsea team news

On the Chelsea side, Nicolas Jackson remains suspended, but new signing Joao Pedro has joined up with the squad following his move from Brighton and could feature. Still, Liam Delap is tipped to retain his starting spot up top.

Defensively, Wesley Fofana is the only confirmed absentee through injury, while Reece James is eager to stay fit and finally make his mark at this tournament, having missed the 2022 edition due to injury.

All eyes will be on Pedro Neto, who's become Chelsea's go-to man at the finals. He’s found the net in each of his three appearances and has been a standout performer, particularly crucial as Cole Palmer's form has cooled off.

SEP Last match CHE 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Chelsea 2 - 1 Palmeiras 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

