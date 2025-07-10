How to watch today's Norway Women vs Iceland Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Norway and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norway Women are gunning for a perfect group stage finish as they square off against Nordic neighbours Iceland in Thun on Thursday night in their final Group A clash at the Women's Euro Championship.

Gemma Grainger's side have already booked their ticket to the knockout phase after winning both of their opening games, first coming from behind to edge hosts Switzerland, before grabbing a dramatic late winner over Finland.

In contrast, Iceland's Euro 2025 campaign has already hit a dead end. Thorsteinn Halldorsson's team suffered back-to-back defeats, a narrow 1-0 loss to Finland followed by a 2-0 reverse against Switzerland, sealing their exit and bottom spot in the group.

How to watch Norway vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between Norway and Iceland will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC platforms.

Norway vs Iceland kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Norway and Iceland will be played at the Stockholm Arena in Thun, Switzerland

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

With qualification already secured, Grainger now faces a dilemma: does she rest key names or ride the momentum with her regular starters?

Maren Mjelde, a stalwart at the back, is expected to lead from the front, while Chelsea's creative engine Guro Reiten is likely to be involved once more.

All eyes, though, will be on Ada Hegerberg, who returns to a major tournament after years away due to her protest against the federation. The Lyon striker netted her 50th international goal in the win over Switzerland and continues to be a difference-maker.

Iceland team news

Iceland, meanwhile, will be boosted by the return of Hildur Antonsdottir, who was suspended for the Swiss clash after seeing red in their opener.

In Iceland's camp, 21-year-old keeper Cecilia Runarsdottir has held her own between the sticks and will look to finish strong. Meanwhile, Dagny Brynjarsdottir is back in the setup following maternity leave and a standout club season that earned her a recall.

Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir was a bright spark in their Nations League run, bagging four goals, including a hat-trick against Switzerland, and will be eager to leave her mark in this final group outing.

