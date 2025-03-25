How to watch today's North Macedonia vs Wales World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between North Macedonia and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Macedonia will take on Wales in the World Cup qualifier at the Todor Proeski Arena on Tuesday.

Both these teams have begun their qualifying campaign with impressive wins. The hosts beat Liechtenstein 3-0 in their opener whereas Wales registered a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan in their most recent outing.

How to watch North Macedonia vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC and S4C platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

North Macedonia vs Wales kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. J Todor Proeski Arena

The match will be played at the Todor Proeski Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

North Macedonia team news

North Macedonia have named a 27-man squad for this window, with Luka Stankovski being the only new addition. There are no injury concerns in the camp.

The midfielder has scored three goals in 19 appearances for Serbian club Radnicki this season.

Wales team news

Wales began their qualifying campaign without several key players, including captain Aaron Ramsey, who is set to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Harry Wilson, Ethan Ampadu, Rhys Norrington-Davies, and Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns are all unavailable.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MKD Last 2 matches WAL 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Wales 1 - 0 North Macedonia

North Macedonia 2 - 1 Wales 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

