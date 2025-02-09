How to watch today's Napoli vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli remain perched atop the Serie A standings heading into their clash with Udinese at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, helped by Inter Milan’s midweek stumble.

The Partenopei appeared poised to notch an eighth consecutive league victory in the Derby del Sole, holding onto a late lead against Roma courtesy of Leonardo Spinazzola's first-half stunner. However, the Giallorossi snatched a dramatic equalizer in stoppage time at the Stadio Olimpico, leaving the door open for Inter Milan to leapfrog them—had they won their rescheduled fixture against Fiorentina.

Udinese, meanwhile, have been a breath of fresh air this season, vastly improved from last year’s nail-biting escape from relegation on the final day. Their matches have been anything but dull, with a staggering 66 goals scored across their 23 league outings so far.

Last weekend, the Friulians edged out Venezia in a pulsating 3-2 victory at the Bluenergy Stadium, thanks to second-half strikes from Lorenzo Lucca, Sandi Lovric, and Iker Bravo.

SSC Napoli vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, February 9, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli could be boosted by the return of Alessandro Buongiorno, who has been sidelined for over a month. However, Juan Jesus is still expected to partner Amir Rrahmani at center-back, with Buongiorno potentially making an impact off the bench. The only confirmed absentee for Antonio Conte is Mathias Olivera, with the left-back ruled out until next month due to a calf issue.

Up front, Romelu Lukaku will spearhead Napoli's attack, having enjoyed plenty of success against Udinese, scoring six times in eight league meetings. New loan arrival Noah Okafor is expected to start among the substitutes.

Udinese team news

For the visitors, Lorenzo Lucca remains their go-to man in the final third. Since the start of last season, the towering striker has found the net 17 times, with eight of those goals coming via headers.

The battle to partner him up front sees Alexis Sanchez and Florian Thauvin vying for a starting spot. Meanwhile, forward Keinan Davis and wing-back Kingsley Ehizibue have returned to full training, while Jesper Karlstrom is back from suspension. However, Isaak Toure, Lautaro Giannetti, and first-choice shot-stopper Maduka Okoye remain sidelined.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

