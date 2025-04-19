How to watch today's Monza vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monza kick off this weekend's Serie A action staring down the barrel of potential relegation, with the grim possibility of falling 14 points behind safety by the round's end.

The Lombardy club's season has been in freefall. After hiring Alessandro Nesta over the summer, they showed him the door in early January following a dismal run. His brief replacement, Salvatore Bocchetti, lasted just a month before Nesta was bizarrely reappointed, though the results have remained equally dismal.

With only two wins and a mere 15 points collected from 32 games, Monza remain firmly rooted in the drop zone. Last weekend’s narrow 1-0 loss away to fellow relegation battlers Venezia only deepened the crisis.

On the other side of the table, Napoli arrive in Brianza chasing down another title, currently sitting three points behind league leaders Inter. Under Antonio Conte, who continues to be linked with a potential return to Juventus, the Partenopei are pushing hard to reclaim the Scudetto.

Napoli flexed their muscles last weekend with a convincing 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Empoli at the Maradona, inspired by a double from Scott McTominay and a goal from Romelu Lukaku. They'll look to keep the pressure on Inter with another three points against Serie A's basement dwellers.

How to watch Monza vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Monza vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

The match will be played at the U-Power Stadium on Saturday, April 19, 2025, with kick-off at 5pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

For Monza, Keita Balde will miss out due to injury, joining the likes of captain Matteo Pessina, Danilo D’Ambrosio, and former Napoli defender Armando Izzo on the sidelines. Dany Mota, who has matched his career-high in goal involvements this season, remains one of the few attacking bright spots, though he's had just one contribution in 2024. Either Gianluca Caprari or Silvere Ganvoula will likely step in up top.

Georgios Kyriakopoulos returns from suspension and should reclaim his role on the left flank for the hosts.

SSC Napoli team news

Both Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo return from suspension, but injuries at the back remain a concern. Juan Jesus is sidelined with a thigh injury, and Alessandro Buongiorno continues to struggle with an adductor issue, forcing a likely defensive reshuffle.

In midfield, head coach Antonio Conte can rely on a consistent trio, with Scott McTominay enjoying his most prolific Serie A season to date, netting eight goals so far. Up front, Romelu Lukaku is set to lead the line, supported by David Neres and Matteo Politano, who scored in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

