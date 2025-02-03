How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Middlesbrough will take on Sunderland in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Monday.

The hosts are seventh in the league standings, having managed to win just one out of their last five outings across all competitions.

They will find it difficult to challenge fourth-placed Sunderland who are unbeaten in their last five league games.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports and ITV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland kick-off time

Championship - Championship Riverside Stadium

The match will be played at the Riverside Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

The home side will be without several key players due to injury, including Emmanuel Latte Lath, Riley McGree, Anfernee Dijksteel, Jonathan Howson, and Tommy Conway.

Middlesbrough will also be missing Darragh Lenihan, Tom Smith, and Alex Bangura, while injuries to goalkeepers Solomon Brynn and Seny Dieng have left them short of options between the posts.

Sunderland team news

On the other hand, the visitors are also dealing with several absentees, with Aji Alese and Alan Browne both sidelined due to broken legs.

Tom Watson, Niall Huggins, and Romaine Mundle remain unavailable for selection as well.

