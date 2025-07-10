How to watch today's Melbourne Victory vs Wrexham pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Melbourne Victory and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Melbourne Victory and Wrexham are set to square off in a high-profile pre-season friendly on Friday, with both sides eyeing a sharp start to their 2025–26 campaigns.

Victory come into this clash still nursing the wounds of their heartbreaking 1-0 loss to bitter rivals Melbourne City in the A-League Grand Final back in May. The Big V wrapped up their regular season in fifth place, finishing with 43 points from 26 matches, 10 adrift of premiers Auckland FC. They edged past Auckland in the playoff semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate, only to stumble at the final hurdle.

As for Wrexham, the Red Dragons are riding a wave of momentum after clinching a third straight promotion, this time earning their place in the Championship for the first time since 1981-82. Phil Parkinson's side have gone from the National League to League One in just three seasons, a feat unmatched in the top five tiers of English football.

Wrexham are embarking on a tour across Australia and New Zealand as part of their pre-season preparations, with Melbourne Victory the first test. The Welsh outfit arrives Down Under boasting a 10-match unbeaten run that carried them to a second-place finish in League One last term.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the friendly between Melbourne Victory and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through S4C Online.

Melbourne Victory vs Wrexham kick-off time

The friendly between Melbourne Victory and Wrexham will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

It will kick off at 10:30 am BST on Friday, July 11, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Melbourne Victory team news

Melbourne Victory may hand debuts to their trio of new arrivals when they line up against Wrexham in Friday's friendly clash, with Franco Lino, Louis D’Arrigo, and Keegan Jelacic all joining the ranks during the current transfer window.

Last season's joint-leading scorer Nikos Vergos, who bagged seven goals in the league, is likely to lead the line, supported by Jing Lual, Clarismario, and Jelacic operating just behind in a lively attacking setup.

Wrexham team news

Parkinson has named a stacked 30-man squad for the tour, featuring a mix of seasoned internationals and documentary fan-favourites. All eyes will be on Danny Ward, the 44-cap Wales international and ex-Liverpool shot-stopper, who could make his Wrexham debut in this one after recently signing for his boyhood club.

Veteran winger and Republic of Ireland centurion James McClean is expected to wear the armband, bringing leadership and top-flight experience from spells at Sunderland and West Brom.

Aussie and Kiwi fans will be familiar with striker Jay Rodriguez, who racked up 258 Premier League appearances and 46 goals across stints with Southampton, Burnley, and West Brom.

One of the stars of Wrexham's globally renowned docuseries, Ollie Palmer, has also made the trip and will be keen to impress ahead of a massive Championship season.

Another name to keep tabs on is new recruit Ryan Hardie, snapped up from Plymouth Argyle for £700,000 ($952k). The Scottish forward brings a consistent goal-scoring touch, having hit double digits in four straight seasons—and he previously shared the pitch with Wellington Phoenix product Ben Waine.

