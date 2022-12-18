WATCH: Mbappe scores extra-time penalty to match Geoff Hurst with World Cup final hat-trick

Kylian Mbappe became just the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final when he converted an extra-time penalty against Argentina.

Mbappe converted late penalty against Argentina

Goal levelled the score to force a shootout

Mbappe second player to score three times in final

WHAT HAPPENED? France trailed Argentina 3-2 in the second half of extra time before Les Bleus were given a penalty, with Mbappe stepping up to convert the spot kick and ensure he wins the tournament Golden Boot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's penalty completed his hat-trick in the World Cup final, having scored twice in normal time to pull his side back from 2-0 down to draw the game and take it into extra-time. The last player to score three times in a final was England's Geoff Hurst in 1966. Hurst congratulated Mbappe on Twitter, posting: "Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I've had a great run!"

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? The final went to a penalty shootout after Mbappe's goal and although the striker converted his to put France in front, Argentina went on to win the title as Les Bleus missed two of their efforts.