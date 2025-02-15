How to watch today's Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Newcastle in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's team will be looking to bounce back after their mid-week loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League. In the league, they suffered a heavy loss against Arsenal and that would be a result they want to forget as soon as possible.

Newcastle are close behind, in sixth place and the same tally of 41 points. They will be chasing their third win in a row.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Newcastle kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City are facing concerns over the availability of Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji, both of whom picked up muscle injuries in midweek and are now significant doubts for the fixture.

Oscar Bobb and Nico González will undergo late fitness tests. Rodri remains out for the long term.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle, meanwhile, continues to be without Jamaal Lascelles due to a knee injury, while Harvey Barnes is also sidelined with a muscle issue.

The Magpies have additional concerns, as Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn are all carrying minor knocks and will be assessed before kickoff.

