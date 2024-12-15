How to watch today's Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and Manchester derby start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The stage is set for the Manchester derby this Sunday, as Manchester City prepare to host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in a highly anticipated Premier League showdown.

Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues are enduring a rough patch, managing just one victory in their last 10 outings across all competitions. Their struggles were evident in a midweek 2-0 loss to Juventus, which has left their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread. Adding to their woes, Guardiola faces a defensive crisis ahead of the derby, with injuries and suspensions leaving his squad stretched thin. The defending champions are now locked in a tough battle to secure a top-four finish in the league.

On the other side of the city, Ruben Amorim is feeling the heat of the job after back-to-back Premier League defeats since taking the reins at United. The Portuguese manager is grappling with the challenges of implementing a new tactical system and instilling a fresh mindset mid-season, all while navigating a relentless fixture schedule.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Man City and Man United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Manchester City vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at the Etihad in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT on Sunday, December 15, 2024 in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

In goal, Stefan Ortega has been City's go-to option in recent weeks, but Ederson returned to the starting XI for the Juventus clash and performed reasonably well. Either could feature in the derby, though Ortega is expected to reclaim his spot.

Defensively, Guardiola might opt for a back three due to limited options, with Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol set to start. Promising youngster Simpson-Pusey may also be picked in to fill the gaps. Rodri (knee—ruled out for the season), Rico Lewis (suspended), Nathan Ake (thigh), John Stones (ankle), Manuel Akanji (unspecified), and Oscar Bobb (lower leg), while Phil Foden is listed as questionable due to illness.

Manchester United team news

For United, the lineup appears relatively stable, with only a few positions still up for grabs. Noussair Mazraoui could start ahead of teenager Lamine Yoro at center-back, while Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez are expected to form the core of the defense. In midfield, the reliable pairing of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte is likely to continue, though the experience of Casemiro could prove invaluable in such a high-stakes encounter.

In attack, Bruno Fernandes is a lock for one of the creative roles, with Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, and Joshua Zirkzee all vying for the second spot behind the central striker. Leading the line will be Rasmus Hojlund, who has looked sharp but could use more support in open play. On the injury front, United will be missing Luke Shaw (foot) and Jonny Evans (knock), while Victor Lindelof is doubtful due to a groin issue.

