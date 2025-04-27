How to watch today's Lyon Women vs Arsenal Women UWCL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Lyon and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The first legs of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals delivered plenty of fireworks and unforgettable moments. Now, as the second leg approaches this weekend, the assignment for Arsenal is crystal clear: they must overturn the deficit if they hope to book a spot in the final.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat on home soil against the mighty Lyon, who are chasing their ninth European crown. Despite creating several promising opportunities at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal failed to capitalize, and Lyon made them pay.

History also casts a long shadow over the Gunners; they are bidding to reach the Women's Champions League final for just the second time, their only previous appearance coming in the triumphant 2006-07 campaign, when they became the sole English club to lift the trophy.

How to watch Lyon vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UWCL match between Lyon and Arsenal Women will be available to stream online live through DAZN and TNT Sports.

Lyon vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

The UWCL match between Lyon and Arsenal Women will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm BST on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Lyon team news

Lyon, meanwhile, were without their iconic skipper Wendie Renard for the first leg, with the veteran defender sidelined by a lingering foot injury. Renard, who also missed Lyon's clash with FC Nantes on April 23rd, was kept on the bench as a precaution.

Head coach Joe Montemurro revealed they would "keep an eye" on her progress this week, choosing not to gamble on her fitness. There's optimism, however, that she could return for Sunday's crucial clash, and if she does, it would mark her 500th appearance for Lyon, a remarkable milestone indeed.

Arsenal will need to stay sharp across every blade of grass, but one player they must particularly keep tabs on is Kadidiatou Diani. With six goals and four assists to her name, Diani is tied for the most goal contributions in the tournament this season.

Arsenal Women team news

Despite early fears that goalie Daphne van Domselaar could face up to six weeks out with an ankle problem, the Netherlands shot-stopper has made an early recovery and is now in contention to start here. Meanwhile, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo showed no effects from the first leg and are fully healthy to go.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy is also back in the fray after shaking off a muscle injury. Laia Codina has joined the traveling roster, though Lina Hurtig remains sidelined and unavailable for selection.

