How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Club America Club World Cup playoff: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup Qualification match between Los Angeles FC and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday night, LAFC have a golden chance to punch their ticket to the global stage in a do-or-die playoff clash against Mexican giants Club America in a one-off showdown with massive stakes: the last remaining spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The winner at BMO Stadium won't just walk away with bragging rights—they'll earn a guaranteed $9.55 million payday and a shot at nearly $100 million in prize money from the Club World Cup's biggest-ever purse, nearing a staggering $1 billion. With the crowd split evenly between LAFC faithful and America's fervent following thanks to equal ticket distribution, the atmosphere promises to be electric, loud, and anything but neutral.

After stumbling out of the gate this season, LAFC have caught fire in recent weeks, going unbeaten in their last eight MLS outings while bagging at least two goals in each of those matches. Their attacking trio is firing on all cylinders—just in time to take on a seasoned, if slightly shaken, América side.

The visitors, meanwhile, are still reeling from a bitter Liga MX final loss to Toluca, a defeat that denied them a historic fourth straight league crown and left their attack looking disjointed after failing to score across both legs. Now, Andre Jardine's squad will need to quickly regroup, knowing that another slip-up here would cost them a coveted place on world football's biggest summer stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles FC vs CF America kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup Qualification - FIFA Club World Cup Qualification BMO Stadium

The playoff match between LAFC and Club America for the final place in the 2025 Club World Cup is set to be played on Sunday, May 31, 2025, with kick-off set for 3:30 am BST for fans in the United Kingdom. BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, which is the home ground of LAFC and NWSL team Angel City, will serve as the setting for this high-stakes encounter.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

With Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris, both 2018 World Cup winners with France, on their roster, the Black and Gold boast a winning pedigree few MLS clubs can match. Add that to LAFC's consistent presence at the top of the league's pecking order since their inception, and the pressure is on to deliver under the lights at BMO Stadium.

Manager Steve Cherundolo is also in the spotlight. With this being his final season before heading back to Germany, the former U.S. international is eager to end his LAFC tenure on a high. And with few trophies left to chase, this play-in match for a Club World Cup berth is a golden opportunity he won't want to let slip.

Despite his reputation, Giroud has yet to find his footing in MLS, struggling to make an impact in the final third. That has opened the door for Denis Bouanga to become the team's offensive talisman. The winger has taken the mantle and run with it, notching seven goals and three assists in 14 league games, plus three more goals and an assist in the CONCACAF Champions Cup before LAFC's quarterfinal exit at the hands of Inter Miami.

Timothy Tillman's involvement remains highly doubtful for LAFC. The midfielder sat out their recent clash with CF Montreal due to a leg issue and looks unlikely to recover in time for Sunday's high-stakes showdown. If Tillman doesn’t get the green light, Frankie Amaya is expected to step into the starting XI, marking what would be just his third start this season.

CF America team news

Club América are feeling the heat. Media noise has ramped up, with many already pencilling them in for the Club World Cup despite the fact that they still need to earn it. The sting of their Liga MX final defeat to Toluca still lingers, and the pressure to redeem themselves is immense.

Their biggest concern? The fitness of talisman Henry Martin, who remains questionable after suffering a muscle injury during the second leg of the final. His absence would be a major blow, especially with so much riding on this game.

America still have firepower in their attacking ranks, though. Alex Zendejas led the club in goal contributions this Clausura with 12 and chipped in two more during the Liguilla. Alvaro Fidalgo, a former Real Madrid youth product, matched Martin's seven-goal tally during the regular season. With or without their captain, América won't go quietly.

One boost for Las Águilas comes in the form of Brian Rodriguez's return. The former LAFC winger is back in the mix after spending over a month on the treatment table, and the Uruguayan is poised to play a pivotal role in América’s frontline, especially sweet considering he's stepping onto his old stomping ground.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LAF Last 2 matches CFA 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Los Angeles FC 0 - 0 CF America

Los Angeles FC 3 - 1 CF America 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

