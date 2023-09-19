An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

It’s felt like a long time coming, but KSI and Tommy Fury will finally enter the ring together this October. After Fury’s victory over Jake Paul in February, contracts were eventually signed following months of speculation and negotiation that he’d next face KSI - another YouTuber with a relatively good fighting pedigree.

Watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury exclusively on DAZN Sign up now

Of course, the Fury family will be keen to end KSI’s unbeaten record, and it’s all set to be one of the more intriguing crossover fights in recent times.

When is KSI vs.Tommy Fury?

The fight itself is a six-round cruiserweight clash which will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

It’ll see Tommy Fury return to his hometown of Manchester for the first time since his debut fight, a win over Jevgenijs Andrejevs back in December 2018. He’s gone on to win a further eight fights since then and will be keen to go for a clean ten at the AO Arena.

The undercard is expected to get underway from 7pm local time, with ring walks expected around 10pm for the KSI vs. Fury fight - this could change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Time Zone Expected Start Time GMT+1 - UK 10:00 PM PST - USA 3:00 PM EST - USA 6:00 PM

Getty Images

How to watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury

The fight is presented by DAZN and will be broadcast on its channels, with the Preliminary Card also broadcast on YouTube. DAZN subscribers can watch live on DAZN and DAZN PPV; previous fights have averaged around £16.99/$14.99 for existing subscribers and £24.98/$34.98 for new subscribers. We recommend signing up now to take advantage of the existing subscriber discount.

A DAZN subscription costs £9.99/$19.99 per month for a Monthly Saver, locking you in for 12 months, or the Flexible Pass at £19.99/$24.99 per month, requiring 30 days notice to cancel.

How to watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury in the UK

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight will be available to stream in the UK through DAZN PPV. The price of the PPV broadcast has not yet been released, but we can expect it to match previous fights at £16.99 for existing subscribers and £24.98 for new subscribers.

Watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury exclusively on DAZN Sign up now

How to watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury in the US

In the US, the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight will also be available to stream through DAZN PPV. The price of the PPV broadcast has not yet been released, but we can expect it to match previous fights at $14.99 for existing subscribers and $34.98 for new subscribers.

Watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury exclusively on DAZN Sign up now

KSI vs. Tommy Fury undercard

The undercard is already taking shape and includes an exciting fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis alongside the main event. There are a number of light heavyweight battles on the card too, predominantly featuring social media stars.

The full card, subject to change, is as follows:

Preliminary Card (Live on DAZN and YouTube)

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

Main Card (Live on DAZN PPV)

MAIN EVENT: KSI vs. Tommy Fury

KSI vs. Tommy Fury Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas

Getty Images

Tale of the tape: KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Both fighters have yet to taste defeat in their short boxing careers so far. We know Fury is of good stock as the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, while KSI has fought mainly in exhibition bouts aside from a 2019 win over Logan Paul by a split decision.

Stats-wise, they stack up relatively similarly, with Fury having the bigger reach, while both are keen to make their name in the sport, which could make it an interesting and exciting fight.

Statistic KSI Tommy Fury Age 30 24 Height 1.83m 1.83m Reach 193cm 203cm Stance Orthodox Orthodox Total Fights 1 9 Wins 1 9 Wins by KO 0 4 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0

Form coming into the fight

Tommy is keen to develop his boxing career and shift away from reality TV Star, picking up a win over Jake Paul in February of this year. It proved a box office success, generating almost $40 million in revenue, and he’ll be looking to headline arenas from now on.

He needs to win to do that, and he’s primarily been doing so by taking fights the distance. His last four fights have been determined by the scorecards, but he’s already been talking about the knockout with KSI.

His opponent has primarily been fighting in an amateur or exhibition capacity, with his last four fights coming in the way of the latter. His last exhibition was deemed a no-contest after an accidental elbow strike, but he has proved his worth in the ring against Logan Paul, where his only professional bout ended in a split-decision victory.

It is worth noting that the British Boxing Board of Control will not sanction this fight and, therefore will also be an exhibition fight and not count as a professional win for either fighter.

Watch KSI vs. Tommy Fury exclusively on DAZN Sign up now

More Boxing News