Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo: date, times, undercard and how to watch

An all-you-need-to-know guide on Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo

Arguably the biggest star in boxing at present returns to the ring at the end of September to defend his titles against Jermell Charlo.

Canelo was originally tipped to fight Charlo’s twin brother Jermall, but the Iron Man is stepping up two weight divisions to have his chance of adding the super-middleweight crown to his undisputed super-welterweight champion haul.

RELATED

How to watch and live stream boxing on UK TV in 2023

When is Alvarez v Charlo? Date and start time…

Canelo will return to Las Vegas following victory in his home nation back in May. The Mexican has made Sin City his home in recent years, and will return to the T-Mobile Arena, where he defeated Gennady Golovkin this time last year.

The fight takes place on September 30, with ringwalk expected at around 8pm local time. For UK viewers, you can expect to see the main event at around 4am on Sunday October 1.

How to watch Alvarez v Charlo

It’s set to be one of the most watched fights of the year so far, and there’s interest in this one on both sides of the pond. However, at present British boxing fans will have to find other ways to follow the fight as a broadcaster has yet to pick the fight up.

Those in the USA will have access to the fight, with coverage being broadcast live on Showtime PPV. The price of the fight is $84.99, which also includes the full undercard.

Alvarez v Charlo undercard

Getty Images

The full undercard has yet to be determined, however there are a number of fights scheduled in for the night, with Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr taking on Erickson Lubin, as well as Yordenis Ugas going toe-to-toe with Mario Barrios.

The fight card for September 30 is currently as follows:

MAIN EVENT: Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo

MAIN EVENT: Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr v Erickson Lubin

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr v Erickson Lubin Yordenis Ugas v Mario Barrios

Yordenis Ugas v Mario Barrios Elijah Garcia v Jose Armando Resendiz

Fight card subject to change. More fights are expected to be added to the bill.

Tale of the tape: Alvarez v Charlo

It’s a big step up for Charlo against one of the legends of the sport, but Canelo has tasted defeat, and quite recently too, losing to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena. The Mexican also suffered defeat a decade ago as he was beaten by majority decision against the great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Charlo has just one defeat on his record, when in 2018 he lost by unanimous decision to Tony Harrison. However, he followed that up with a knockout win a year later in the rematch, to win the WBC light middleweight title.

The tale of the tape makes for an interesting read too. Here are the pair’s vital statistics

Statistic Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo Age 33 33 Height 1.73m 1.80m Reach 179cm 185cm Stance Orthodox Orthodox Total Fights 63 37 Wins 59 35 Wins by KO 39 19 Losses 2 1 Draws 2 1

Form coming into the fight

Both fighters are landing in Las Vegas on the back of victories, with Canelo defending his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles against British fighter John Ryder earlier this year. The unanimous victory came in style, with it only the sheer bloody mindedness of Ryder preventing it from being a stoppage. Canelo floored Ryder in the fifth, but the Brit was able to hear the final bell, leaving it up to the judges.

Charlo’s last outing saw a rematch with Brian Castano back in May 2022, so there could well be an element of ring rust as he steps up to fight Canelo. The bookies have naturally got the Mexican as a heavy favourite, but with reach and height advantage, as well a run of five fights without defeat, Charlo will have confidence that he can cause an upset.

Four of his last five fights have ended with a knockout by the Iron Man. However, Canelo has never lost by such means, setting up what should be a great fight in the Nevada desert.