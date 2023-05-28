WATCH: Lionel Messi & PSG greeted by welcome party of just THREE fans after returning from Ligue 1 title-clincher at Strasbourg

Lionel Messi and the rest of Paris Saint-Germain’s title-winning squad of 2022-23 were welcomed back to the French capital by just three fans.

Crown secured in 1-1 draw

Little excitement in French capital

Argentine superstar preparing to leave

WHAT HAPPENED? Christophe Galtier’s side confirmed their coronation as kings of Ligue 1 with a 1-1 draw away at Strasbourg on Saturday. Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was on target in that contest – breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for goals in European football along the way – but there were few scenes of celebration in Paris. When the PSG squad returned home, there were less than a handful of supporters around to acknowledge their achievement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Divides have formed between pitch and terraces at PSG this term, with disgruntled fans making their feelings clear when staging protests outside the club’s headquarters regarding the work of the board and the supposed lack of effort being put in by the likes of Messi and fellow superstar Neymar.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is destined to sever ties with PSG this summer, as his contract runs down towards free agency. He has one more game to take in at home to Clermont Foot on June 3, when another title will be lifted, with the Argentine then having to decide whether he returns to Barcelona or takes on a new challenge in MLS or the Middle East.