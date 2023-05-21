‘I want to play with Lionel Messi here’ - Robert Lewandowski sounds transfer call to Barcelona bosses

Robert Lewandowski has made it clear where he stands on the speculation raging at Barcelona, saying: “I want to play with Lionel Messi here.”

Argentine running down deal at PSG

Could return to Catalunya as a free agent

Polish striker ready to welcome him on board

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Polish frontman moved to Camp Nou from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 – 12 months after seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi departed Catalunya for Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine icon is now approaching the end of his contract at Parc des Princes, meaning that free agency is about to be hit. There has been plenty of speculation to suggest that Messi could retrace steps to his spiritual home, with Lewandowski among those hoping that there is substance to the rumours.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lewandowski has told Meczyki of a long-running transfer saga that continues to dominate the headlines in Spain, France and around the world: “I want to play with Messi here in Barcelona. He has changed his style in recent years. It is easier to play with players who understand football as deeply as he does.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and Lewandowski are both well into their 30s now, but neither is showing any sign of slowing down and they could form a formidable partnership at Camp Nou. Lewandowski added: “Messi’s playing style has evolved in recent years. He thinks differently, and positions himself differently on the pitch. He has a unique sense. We would definitely use it. Where will I put it on the pitch? You’ll have to ask Xavi about that.”

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona have recaptured the Liga title this season, for the first time since Messi was still on their books in 2018-19, and they are in the process of trying to balance books that will allow more marquee additions to be made in the next transfer window.