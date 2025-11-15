How to watch today's Liechtenstein vs Wales World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wales have a huge week ahead, with a decisive showdown against North Macedonia looming that could make or break their bid for second place in their World Cup qualifying group. But before that, Craig Bellamy's men must keep their heads down and handle business in what should be a routine trip to Liechtenstein on Saturday.

The hosts have long been Europe's whipping boys, and in truth, San Marino might have even stolen their unwanted crown as the continent's weakest side. Liechtenstein's World Cup qualifying run has been a nightmare from start to finish: six losses out of six, not a single goal scored, and a staggering 23 conceded. It’s been a campaign to forget, and there’s little to suggest that trend will change here.

For Wales, the focus will be on maintaining momentum. Fresh off their UEFA Nations League promotion, Bellamy's side are four points behind Belgium in Group J, a gap that looks difficult to close given the fixtures left. Still, a convincing win in Vaduz would do wonders for morale before the real test next week. Expect Wales to go full throttle early, eager to put this one to bed and head into the North Macedonia clash with confidence sky-high.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liechtenstein vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the World Cup Qualification match between Liechtenstein and Wales will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC Two,BBC iPlayer,S4C,S4C Online and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liechtenstein vs Wales kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Liechtenstein and Wales will be played at Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Saturday, November 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Liechtenstein team news

Liechtenstein's World Cup qualifying journey has been nothing short of punishing from a numbers standpoint. The team remains without a single point to its name, having endured a string of one-sided defeats, most notably a 6-0 thrashing by Belgium back in September, which further damaged their already dire goal difference. By most metrics, Liechtenstein rank among the weakest sides in UEFA, if not the weakest, currently mired in a ten-match losing streak across all competitions.

Their struggles in attack have been glaring; they're still yet to find the back of the net in this qualifying campaign, while leaking goals at an alarming rate of nearly four per match.

With injuries depleting an already thin squad, coach Konrad Funfstuck faces an uphill battle in every fixture. Limited by a shallow talent pool, he continues to rely on a tight-knit core of players who sit deep, defend in numbers, and attempt to frustrate opponents with a compact, low-block setup.

Wales team news

Wales have suffered a significant setback ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia, with three key players ruled out through injury.

Captain Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur, Ben Cabango from Swansea City, and Kieffer Moore of Wrexham have all been forced to withdraw from the squad.

In response, Cardiff City forward Isaak Davies has earned his first senior call-up as a replacement for Moore. The 23-year-old has featured in just six starts and 11 substitute appearances for the Bluebirds this season, but now has the chance to make his international debut.

Meanwhile, Rhys Norrington-Davies of Queens Park Rangers, who boasts 14 caps for the national team, has been drafted in to fill the void left by Ben Davies.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links