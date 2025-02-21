+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
King Power Stadium
team-logo
Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Leicester City vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueLeicester vs BrentfordLeicesterBrentford

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City and Brentford will raise the curtain on the Premier League weekend when they square off under the Friday night lights at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes head into this clash fresh from a determined but ultimately fruitless effort against title contenders Arsenal last weekend. They held their own for much of the contest before second-half substitute Mikel Merino bagged a late brace to seal a 2-0 victory for the Gunners.

Despite a spirited 2-1 comeback triumph over Tottenham Hotspur last month that reignited hopes of survival, Leicester have struggled to build momentum. However, the silver lining remains that relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers have also stumbled, keeping the gap within reach.

Brentford, meanwhile, have showcased formidable home form this season but have found life on the road more challenging. That said, they took a significant step forward last weekend, securing a vital away victory with a 1-0 triumph over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO

United States (U.S.)

Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, USA Network

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India

Star Sports Select 1, JioHotstar

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the match between Leicester and Brentford will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA Network.

Watch Leicester vs Brentford live on Fubo (free-trial)
Start a free trial now
Watch Leicester vs Brentford live on Sky Sports
Stream now

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Leicester vs Brentford kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Brentford will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicestershire, England.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET on Friday, February 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester vs Brentford Probable lineups

LeicesterHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestBRE
30
M. Hermansen
25
W. Coulibaly
16
V. Kristiansen
5
M. Okoli
3
W. Faes
6
W. Ndidi
24
B. Soumare
14
B. Reid
11
B. El Khannouss
18
J. Ayew
9
J. Vardy
1
M. Flekken
5
E. Pinnock
20
K. Ajer
23
K. Lewis-Potter
22
N. Collins
6
C. Noergaard
27
V. Janelt
24
M. Damsgaard
19
B. Mbeumo
11
Y. Wissa
7
K. Schade

4-3-3

BREAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruud van Nistelrooy

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thomas Frank

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Leicester team news

Leicester could be forced into a defensive reshuffle, with James Justin facing a late assessment after limping off against Arsenal due to an ankle issue. This could pave the way for Woyo Coulibaly to make his full debut following his January switch from Parma.

A major boost for the Foxes has been the return of Wilfred Ndidi, who has added steel to the midfield in recent outings. His presence has left Harry Winks on the bench, a trend likely to continue. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pereira (muscle) and Abdul Fatawu (knee) remain long-term absentees, with the latter ruled out for the season.

Brentford team news

As for Brentford, defender Sepp van den Berg is a doubt after picking up a knee injury against West Ham, but the timely return of Ethan Pinnock should help offset any defensive concerns.

Beyond that, head coach Thomas Frank is expected to stick with a largely unchanged lineup after an encouraging display last time out, particularly with Kevin Schade rediscovering his scoring touch. The German forward will be keen to make an impact again, especially against the side he tormented with a hat trick in the reverse fixture.

Mathias Jensen is still waiting to reclaim his spot in midfield following his return from injury, while Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago, and full-back duo Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry remain sidelined.

Form

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LEI

Last 5 matches

BRE

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement