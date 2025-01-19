How to watch today's Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United are set to welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road on Saturday for a 3:00 pm kick-off, as the Sky Bet Championship action continues.

The Whites enter this clash on the back of a dramatic victory in Suffolk, where they overturned a one-goal deficit to secure an electrifying 4-3 triumph, marking their first win of the new campaign. All four goals proved crucial in securing the much-needed three points.

In contrast, Xisco Munoz's Wednesday side are still searching for their maiden win of the season. Despite it being early days, the Owls currently sit at the foot of the Championship table after four matches.

Promoted from League One in breathtaking fashion last season, Wednesday’s return to the second tier was sealed by Josh Windass’s stoppage-time winner in the play-off final at Wembley. However, their start to life in the Championship has been far from ideal.

How to watch Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday will be available to watch and stream online through Sky Sports Main Event, ITV1, Sky Sports Football, ITVX, STV, STV Player and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm GMT on Sunday, January 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

For Leeds, manager Daniel Farke could shuffle his deck, with Ethan Ampadu and Sam Byram expected to be restored to the starting XI. While Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev made appearances from the bench in their recent FA Cup win over Harrogate Town, Patrick Bamford remains the sole injury concern for the hosts.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

On the visitors' side, Shea Charles has been recalled by Southampton, which likely paves the way for Nathaniel Chalobah to feature in the starting lineup. The Owls are also grappling with several injury issues, as Dominic Iorfa faces a two-month spell on the sidelines due to a muscle problem, with Akin Famewo and Marvin Johnson also doubtful for the trip to Elland Road.

