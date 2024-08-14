This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Leeds United vs Middlesbrough Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Leeds and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds will take on Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the Elland Road on Wednesday.

Brendan Aaronson struck an injury-time equalizer as Leeds started their Championship campaign with a 3-3 draw with Portsmouth. They will be looking for a win here and following a second-round exit last season, Leeds will be hoping for more from this Cup competition this season.

Middlesbrough will be hoping to replicate their dream run from last season. They reached the semi-finals before losing to Chelsea and exiting the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Date:August 14, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Leeds vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds may overhaul their Championship lineup from the weekend, potentially resting key players like Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.

Joe Rothwell could be in line for his first full start for Leeds as they hope to pick up their first win of the new season.

Leeds United possible XI: Darlow; Bogle, Wober, Struijk, Byram; Rothwell, Crew, James, Aaronson, Piroe; Bamford.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Cairns, Darlow
Defenders:Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Wober
Midfielders:Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Gruev, Crew
Forwards:Piroe, Bamford, Joseph, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough's right-back, Luke Ayling, could have the chance to face his former club at Elland Road. It will be interesting to see if the experienced defender will start the game.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp ahead of their first-round Carabao Cup clash against Leeds.

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Glover; Ayling, Clarke, Van den Berg, Engel; Howson, Barlaser, Burgzorg, Morris, Azaz; Coburn.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dieng, Glover, Brynn
Defenders:Smith, van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Ayling, Dijksteel, Bangura, Lenihan, Engel, McCormick
Midfielders:Barlaser, Hackney, McGree, Jones, Howson, Hamilton, Morris, Azaz, McCabe
Forwards:Latte Lath, Burgzorg, Gilbert, Coburn, Forss, Finch

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
23/04/24Middlesbrough 3 - 4 Leeds UnitedChampionship
02/12/23Leeds United 3 - 2 MiddlesbroughChampionship
27/02/20Middlesbrough 0 - 1 Leeds UnitedChampionship
30/11/19Leeds United 4 - 0 MiddlesbroughChampionship
09/02/19Middlesbrough 1 - 1 Leeds UnitedChampionship

Useful links

