How to watch today's Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leeds will take on Blackburn in the Championship at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The hosts are leading the league standings and have a two-point advantage over second-placed Sheffield United. They will be confident of extending that gap with a win here.

Blackburn are fifth in the standings. With no wins in three games, they will be desperate to impress on New Year's Day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leeds vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leeds vs Blackburn kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Leeds team news

Leeds will be without Ilia Gruev due to a knee injury, ruling him out until mid-January.

Joe Gelhardt remains sidelined with a hip issue. Defenders Junior Firpo and Maximilian Wober are also unavailable.

Blackburn team news

Blackburn have their own injury concerns, with forwards Arnor Sigurdsson and Zak Gilsenan out until early January.

In defence, Scott Wharton, Harry Pickering, and Hayden Carter are unavailable. Midfielder Lewis Travis is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

