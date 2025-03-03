How to watch today's Juventus vs Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having hit another low in a turbulent season, Juventus will look to keep their top-four ambitions intact when they welcome Hellas Verona to Allianz Stadium on Monday.

Juve put in one of their most uninspiring performances of the year in the Coppa Italia, suffering a shock exit at the hands of Empoli, a competition they lifted just a year ago. Now, their only objective is to ensure they stay among Serie A’s elite.

The past fortnight has been a nightmare for Thiago Motta’s men. A humbling defeat to PSV saw them bow out of the Champions League, and their domestic cup hopes were dashed soon after. Meanwhile, their Scudetto dreams are long gone, with the gap to the top too large to be bridged.

That said, their league form has been solid. Alongside Roma, they are the only team to have won four of their last five matches. However, while they have lost just once all season in Serie A, that statistic is hardly cause for celebration, as they have amassed a staggering 13 draws—one more than their total wins.

As for Verona, they find themselves in familiar territory, battling in the lower half of the table with survival their sole focus. They currently sit five points clear of the drop zone, benefiting from the fact that the teams below them are struggling even more.

Their recent 1-0 triumph over Fiorentina was a rare clean sheet, but consistency has eluded them all season. Against a Juventus side desperate to respond, avoiding defeat will be a tall order.

Juventus vs Verona kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Verona will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Monday, March 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus remain stretched at the back, with young full-back Nicolo Savona and Chelsea loanee Renato Veiga the latest names to join an already packed injury list.

With Bremer and Juan Cabal ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, alongside Pierre Kalulu, Thiago Motta is set to rely on Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly as his center-back duo.

In midfield, Douglas Luiz—having only just shaken off his latest setback—is once again sidelined, this time nursing a flexor issue.

Up front, it remains uncertain whether both Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani will keep their places in the starting XI or if one will be sacrificed. Vlahovic has a strong track record against Verona, having netted six times against them in Serie A, including a brace at Stadio Bentegodi last August.

Verona team news

Meanwhile, the visitors will have to make do without Suat Serdar, Martin Frese, Abdou Harroui, and top scorer Casper Tengstedt, all ruled out through injury.

On the plus side, Domagoj Bradaric returns from suspension and is expected to reclaim his spot on the left flank, which could push veteran winger Darko Lazovic to the bench.

Once again, Tomas Suslov is likely to operate just behind Amin Sarr, while Antoine Bernede—fresh off scoring the winner against Fiorentina—will hope to be rewarded with a starting berth.

