+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logo
watch live on Bet365
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Inter vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AInter vs UdineseInterUdinese

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With their grip on the Serie A title tightening, Inter Milan return from the international break on Sunday, hosting mid-table Udinese at the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri have been in red-hot form, enjoying an 11-match unbeaten streak in the league. However, defensive frailties remain a concern, as Simone Inzaghi's side has managed just one clean sheet in their last five outings.

Meanwhile, Udinese have found consistency, picking up points in six of their last seven matches. Despite their solid run, they head into this clash on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Verona.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

Bet365Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Inter and Udinese will be available to watch live on Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Inter vs Udinese kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Udinese will be played at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm GMT on Sunday, March 30, 2025 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Udinese Probable lineups

InterHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestUDI
1
Y. Sommer
31
Y. Bisseck
15
F. Acerbi
28
B. Pavard
23
N. Barella
22
H. Mkhitaryan
32
F. Dimarco
20
H. Calhanoglu
36
M. Darmian
9
M. Thuram
11
J. Correa
40
M. Okoye
29
J. Bijol
28
O. Solet
19
K. Ehizibue
33
J. Zemura
5
M. Payero
14
A. Atta
25
J. Karlstroem
8
S. Lovric
32
J. Ekkelenkamp
17
L. Lucca

4-4-2

UDIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Inzaghi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Runjaic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Inter team news

With crucial fixtures against Milan and Bayern Munich on the horizon, Inter may tweak their lineup to manage squad fatigue. Alessandro Bastoni is suspended following his red card against Atalanta, while Lautaro Martínez remains a major doubt due to a hamstring injury that forced him to withdraw from Argentina’s squad.

'El Toro' joins Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zieliński on the injury list, but Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, and Nicola Zalewski are expected to return.

Udinese team news

On the other hand, Udinese will be without former Inter forward Alexis Sánchez, as well as goalkeeper Razvan Sava and long-term absentee Isaak Touré. Hassane Kamara is back from suspension and will compete with Jordan Zemura for a starting spot on the left.

Up front, Florian Thauvin, nursing a foot injury, is hopeful of partnering with Lorenzo Lucca, who has netted 10 times in Serie A, with half of his goals coming from headers—including one against Inter earlier this season.

Form

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

UDI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

INT

Last 5 matches

UDI

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement