How to watch today's Hearts vs Heidenheim Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Hearts and FC Heidenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish club Hearts will look to carry some momentum forward as they aim for a second consecutive win in the Conference League. They host German side Heidenheim at Tynecastle Park on Thursday in what will be their third group match of the 2024-25 campaign.

It's been a challenging season for Hearts in domestic play; they currently sit second from bottom in the Scottish Premiership, holding 11th place with just nine points from 12 games. However, they remain only three points away from avoiding the relegation zone.

Heidenheim, on the other hand, had a promising start in the Bundesliga with two early wins but have since struggled, picking up just one more victory in their last seven league games, alongside five losses and a draw. This run places them 12th in the German top-flight standings.

How to watch Hearts vs FC Heidenheim online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Conference League match between Hearts and FC Heidenheim will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 3.

Hearts vs FC Heidenheim kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Tynecastle Park

The UEFA Conference League match between Hearts and FC Heidenheim will be played at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, November 7, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

Hearts will be missing defender Gerald Taylor due to a knee injury, sidelining him until early January 2025. Midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof is also unavailable, as he continues recovering from a hamstring issue, with a mid-November return expected.

In defence, Adam Forrester, Frankie Kent, Kye Rowles, and Stephen Kingsley are likely to start, protecting a midfield pairing of Malachi Boateng and Cameron Devlin. Winger Yutaro Oda has also been ruled out, so Critchley is expected to deploy a forward duo of Blair Spittal and Lawrence Shankland.

Hearts possible XI: Gordon; Forrester, Kent, Rowles, Kingsley; Vargas, Boateng, Devlin, Forrest; Shankland, Spittal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Gordon Fulton Defenders: Kent, Halkett, Kingsley, Rowles, Penrice, Salazar, Forrester Midfielders: Baningime, Grant, Devlin, McKay, Spittal, Forrest, Boateng, Dhanda, Tait Forwards: Shankland, Boyce, Drammeh, Vargas

FC Heidenheim team news

Heidenheim faces their own injury challenges, as midfielder Julian Niehues is sidelined until December, with Luka Janes also out until late November. Additionally, midfielders Thomas Leon Keller and Lennard Maloney are doubtful for Thursday, making it likely Luca Kerber and Niklas Dorsch will start as a midfield pivot.

In defence, Marnon Busch, Patrick Mainka, Tim Siersleben, and Norman Theuerkauf are expected to line up ahead of goalkeeper Kevin Muller.

Heidenheim possible XI: Muller; Busch, Mainka, Siersleben, Theuerkauf; Kerber, Dorsch; Conteh, Beck, Honsak; Kaufmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Müller, Eicher, Tschernuth, Feller Defenders: Mainka, Gimber, Traore, Föhrenbach, Siersleben, Busch, Theuerkauf Midfielders: Wanner, Dorsch, Maloney, Honsak, Schöppner, Beck, Kerber, Niehues, Janeš, Keller Forwards: Kaufmann, Scienza, Pieringer, Breunig, Conteh, Thomalla, Schimmer, Negele

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

