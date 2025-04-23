+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaReal MadridGetafe vs Real MadridGetafe

How to watch the LaLiga match between Getafe and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Getafe will take on Real Madrid in a mid-week La Liga fixture at the Coliseum Stadium on Wednesday.

With six games to go, Real Madrid are second in the standings and will need Barcelona to drop points in the games to come. They have suffered a setback in Europe and will be desperate to get back on track with a strong ending to the league season. Getafe will find it difficult to stop the visitors from claiming a win, and will be desperate to avoid a third straight defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

ITV4Watch here
Premier Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here
ITVXWatch here

The match will be shown live on ITV, La Liga TV and Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Getafe vs Real Madrid kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Coliseum

The match will be played at the Coliseum Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Getafe vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

GetafeHome team crest

4-5-1

Formation

4-3-1-2

Home team crestRMA
13
D. Soria
2
Djene
16
D. Rico
15
O. Alderete
22
D. Duarte
14
J. Bernat
5
L. Milla
21
J. Iglesias
11
R. Terrats
8
M. Arambarri
24
Juanmi
1
T. Courtois
14
A. Tchouameni
20
F. Garcia
17
L. Vazquez
35
R. Asencio
8
F. Valverde
10
L. Modric
6
E. Camavinga
5
J. Bellingham
7
Vinicius Junior
11
Rodrygo

4-3-1-2

RMAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Bordalas

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Getafe team news

Getafe will need to assess Allan Nyom's fitness after he sat out the defeat to Espanyol, while Uche is suspended for the midweek clash following his red card at the Stage Front Stadium.

Diego Rico, however, is available again after serving a one-match ban.

Real Madrid team news

For the hosts, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain long-term absentees, and Ferland Mendy is a doubt as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue that has kept him out of the last eight games.

Form

GET
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

GET

Last 5 matches

RMA

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

1

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

