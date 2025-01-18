How to watch today's Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Getafe and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will be eager to get back to winning form in La Liga as they travel to the Estadio Coliseum on Saturday evening to face a Getafe side currently lingering near the lower end of the league standings.

Getafe are striving to distance themselves from the relegation zone, sitting just three points above the drop. With momentum on their side, Jose Bordalas' men have secured three consecutive victories across all competitions.

Among those wins was a 2-1 triumph over Las Palmas, followed by a narrow 1-0 success against Pontevedra in the Copa del Rey. Although they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mallorca in their last home outing, Getafe have demonstrated resilience at the Estadio Coliseum, remaining unbeaten in eight of their last 10 matches there, including five draws.

Meanwhile, Barcelona enter this contest off the back of a fantastic week, having defeated Real Madrid 5-2 to claim the Spanish Super Cup and dismantled Real Betis 5-1 in the Copa del Rey. Manager Hansi Flick will hope these results can reignite their La Liga campaign, which has been far from smooth sailing.

In recent league outings, Barcelona have managed just one victory from their last seven matches. However, their away form offers some encouragement, with the Catalan giants unbeaten in six of their last seven road games, even though two of their last three ended in stalemates.

Getafe vs Barcelona kick-off time

La Liga match between Getafe and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Saturday, January 18, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Getafe will be without Diego Rico and Alvaro Rodriguez, both suspended, while Yellu Santiago, Allan Nyom, and Juan Berrocal remain doubtful for the clash. Bordalas is expected to make several changes from the Copa del Rey lineup, with Djene Dakonam, Borja Mayoral, and Carles Alena likely to return to the starting XI.

The hosts are expected to stick with a 4-4-2 setup, with David Soria reclaiming his spot in goal after being rested midweek. Winger Coba is anticipated to retain his place on the flank.

Barcelona team news

As for Barcelona, they will be missing Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Inigo Martinez due to injuries. However, there is a possibility that Andreas Christensen could feature in the squad after recovering from an Achilles issue.

Head coach Hansi Flick is expected to rotate his squad, bringing Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, and Robert Lewandowski back into the fold. Despite speculation surrounding Ronald Araujo's future, the defender is close to committing his future to the club and could start in the absence of Martinez.

Additionally, Dani Olmo, recently granted temporary registration, might be available off the bench. Gavi could take up the central playmaking role, operating as the number 10 from the outset.

