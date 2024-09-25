How to watch today's Galatasaray vs PAOK Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Galatasaray and PAOK Thessaloniki FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will host PAOK in their first Europa League game of the season at the Rams Global Stadium on Wednesday.

The Turkish giants are on a run of five wins in a row across all competitions and will be confident of picking up another win in this mid-week European fixture. PAOK won't be pushovers though, as they have managed to win six out of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Galatasaray vs PAOK online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Galatasaray vs PAOK kick-off time

Date: September 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Rams Global Stadium

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray will be without their main goalkeeper for the opening matches of the Europa League group stage, as Fernando Muslera was shown a straight red card in the second-leg loss to Young Boys in the Champions League playoff.

Veteran keeper Gunay Guvenc is expected to take over as the starting goalkeeper on Wednesday.

Victor Osimhen is likely to lead the attack again.

Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban Defenders: Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı Midfielders: Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas Forwards: Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın

PAOK team news

As for PAOK, they are likely to miss three players due to injury: Andrija Zivkovic, Antonis Tsiftsis, and Brandon are all expected to be unavailable.

PAOK possible XI: Kotarski; Sastre, Colley, Kedziora, Baba; Camara, Schwab; Despodov, Murg, Taison; Tissoudali.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kotarski, Talichmanidis Defenders: Näsberg, Koulierakis, Michailidis, Kędziora, Otto, Rahman, Sastre, Thymianis, Soares Midfielders: Camara, Tsingaras, Konstantelias, Murg, Taison, Vieirinha, Schwab, Ozdoyev, Shoretire, Despodov Forwards: Chalov, Tissoudali, Samatta, Thomas

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever face-off between Galatasaray and PAOK.

