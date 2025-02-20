+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logo
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logo
watch on TNT SportsStream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
GOAL

How to watch today's Galatasaray vs AZ Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueGalatasaray vs AZ AlkmaarGalatasarayAZ Alkmaar

How to watch the Europa League match between Galatasaray and AZ Alkmaar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League at the Rams Global Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat in the first leg of this knockout stage playoff and will be desperate to bounce back. They need a massive comeback to stand a chance but will be hoping the home advantage in the second leg can play a part.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 5Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Final Stage
Rams Global Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar lineups

GalatasarayHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestAZ
19
G. Guvenc
7
R. Sallai
6
D. Sanchez
24
E. Jelert
26
C. Cuesta
42
C
A. Bardakci
34
L. Torreira
20
Gabriel Sara
10
D. Mertens
45
V. Osimhen
53
B. Yilmaz
1
R. Owusu-Oduro
3
W. Goes
18
D. Wolfe
5
A. Penetra
16
S. Maikuma
6
P. Koopmeiners
14
K. Belic
21
E. Poku
10
C
S. Mijnans
23
M. Lahdo
9
T. Parrott

4-2-3-1

AZAway team crest

GAL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Okan Buruk

AZ
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Maarten Martens

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray will welcome back Davinson Sánchez, Lucas Torreira, and Victor Osimhen from suspension.

Álvaro Morata is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Mauro Icardi remains out with an ACL problem.

The hosts will also be without Yunus Akgün and Ismail Jakobs, both nursing muscular injuries. Kaan Ayhan is unavailable after being sent off in Alkmaar, leaving a gap in the defensive lineup.

AZ Alkmaar team news

AZ meanwhile continue to deal with injury setbacks, as Ruben van Bommel, Sem Westerveld, and Ibrahim Sadiq remain sidelined. However, Kristijan Belic is back in contention after serving a suspension in the Europa League.

Form

GAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

GAL

Last 2 matches

AZ

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

2

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement