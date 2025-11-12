How to watch today's France vs Ukraine World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

France are on the verge of punching their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, and Thursday night's qualifier against Ukraine could be the moment they officially seal the deal.

Les Bleus sit at the top of Group D with 10 points from four matches, unbeaten with three wins and one draw. Ukraine are hanging right behind them with seven points, holding a record of two wins, one draw and one loss and are still very much in the hunt.

For France, the math is simple. Win on Thursday and the job's done. A draw would all but secure their place anyway, especially if Iceland fails to beat Azerbaijan. The momentum, the form, and the stakes all tilt heavily in their favor.

Ukraine, though, comes in with pressure and possibility intertwined. If they lose, they can no longer claim the top spot and the automatic berth that comes with it. But if they pull off a win and Iceland slips up, they'll be in the driver’s seat for qualification. Even a draw keeps the door open, provided Iceland stumbles.

There's still one more matchday looming. France finish with Azerbaijan. Ukraine host Iceland. Whoever handles Thursday night with more composure could effectively decide the shape of Group D before the final whistle of the campaign even arrives.

How to watch France vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the World Cup Qualification match between France and Ukraine will be available to watch and stream online live through FS2, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

France vs Ukraine kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. D Parc des Princes

The World Cup Qualification match between France and Ukraine will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 7:45 PM GMT on Thursday, November 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

France team news

France are expected to line up in either a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1, depending on how Didier Deschamps wants to shape the midfield. They have taken a few bruises in the centre-back department this cycle, with players like Ibrahima Konate missing stretches along the way, but depth has never really been France’s issue. They can still pull top-tier defenders straight from the bench.

In midfield, there is no shortage of combinations. If Deschamps wants more composure and tempo control, N'Golo Kante or another seasoned options can slot in to steady the rhythm.

Up front, Kylian Mbappe is the unquestioned centerpiece. The real debate lies around him. Who leads the line as the No. 9 and who holds down the right flank? Those choices will dictate whether France plays with brute force or something more fluid.

Ukraine team news

Ukraine, on the other hand, are likely to lean into shape and discipline. Expect either a compact 4-1-4-1 or a cautious 4-2-3-1, built to frustrate and break with purpose.

Oleksandr Zinchenko remains the tactical wildcard. Whether he starts at left-back or in midfield, he loves to drift inside and act as the team's passer-in-chief, changing their entire build-up pattern.

Up top, Artem Dovbyk gives Ukraine a reliable outlet. He's strong enough to fight centre-backs for the ball and smart enough to bring others into play.

