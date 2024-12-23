How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After seeing their remarkable winning streak halted last week, Fiorentina will be determined to bounce back on Monday when they square off against Udinese.

Pushing for the Serie A title, Fiorentina head into the weekend sitting comfortably within the top four, firmly in the UEFA Champions League qualification zone. Just three points separate them from league leaders Atalanta, despite their setback against Bologna at the Renato Dall’Ara last weekend.

Over the summer, the Pozzo family shifted focus back to Udinese after prioritizing Watford in recent years. While Kosta Runjaic, the former Legia Warsaw boss, got the Friulani off to a promising start, the team has since struggled to maintain momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Udinese will be available to watch and stream online live through Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fiorentina vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Udinese will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Monday, December 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

In Fiorentina's final group-stage match of their Conference League campaign, manager Raffaele Palladino made seven alterations to the side that faced Bologna. However, the majority of those changes are expected to be undone for Monday's clash.

David de Gea will reclaim his spot between the sticks, with Moise Kean set to lead the line in attack. Meanwhile, Michael Kayode is likely to step in for the suspended Dodo at full-back.

Kean is on the brink of a personal milestone, needing just one more goal to hit double digits in Serie A for the first time. If successful, he would become the first Italian to achieve this feat for Fiorentina since Federico Chiesa did so five years ago.

Udinese team news

Udinese, meanwhile, are expected to shuffle their lineup once more, following a heavily rotated side in their clash against Inter. Notably, Alexis Sanchez made his debut in his second stint with the Friulani, starting against his old club. However, whether he can manage two games in four days remains uncertain.

Instead, French forward Florian Thauvin is tipped to partner leading scorer Lorenzo Lucca in attack.

Injuries continue to plague Udinese, with Sandi Lovric now sidelined due to a thigh issue sustained in their recent loss to Napoli. He joins Oier Zarraga, Martin Payero, Keinan Davis, and first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye on the injury list.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links