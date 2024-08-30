This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor: Stream, TV channels & where to watch

Fenerbahce will look to extend their undefeated run in the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig season when they welcome Alanyaspor to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Friday night.

On the other hand, the visitors have had a rough start to the new season, managing only one loss and two draws from their first three outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomN/A
United StatesFanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
TurkeyDigiturk Play, beIN CONNECT Turkey, TOD, beIN Sports 1 Turkey
CanadabeIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada
PortugalSport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

In the UK, the Turkish top-flight match between Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor will not be broadcast live on TV or stream online. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fanatiz USA, fuboTV (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor kick-off time & stadium

Date:Friday, August 30, 2024
Kick-off time:2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm BST
Venue:Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium

The Turkish Super Cup match between Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor will be played at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm BST on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce will have to cope without Turkish midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas, who remains sidelined due to his ongoing league suspension.

After their solid display against Rizespor, head coach Jose Mourinho is likely to stick with the same starting lineup, especially with Fred's standout performance in the previous match, which should cement his spot.

Bosnian striker Dzeko aims to continue his goal-scoring run, looking to find the net for the fourth consecutive league match as he spearheads the attack once more.

Fenerbahce possible XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Djiku, Soyuncu, Oosterwolde; Yuksek, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; Dzeko

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:En-Nesyri, Džeko, Tosun, Kent
Defenders:Söyüncü, Djiku, Osayi-Samuel, Müldür, Oosterwolde, Becão, Fayed, Peres, Akaydın, Aziz, Mercan
Midfielders:Tadić, Fred, Szymański, Saint-Maximin, Ünder, Kahveci, Krunić, Mor, Yüksek, Zajc, Aydın, Yandaş, Elmaz, Kapacak
Forwards:Livaković, Eğribayat, Çetin, Akyüz, Akyüz

Alanyaspor team news

Alanyaspor heads into the match without any injury concerns, giving Tekke the luxury of selecting from a fully fit squad.

Although Sergio Cordova has gone three games without scoring, he will continue to spearhead the attack for the visitors, eager to break his goal drought.

Alanyaspor possible XI: Taskiran; Balkovec, Aliti, Bayir, Hadergjonaj; Makouta, Richard; Ozdemir, Karaca, Lopes; Cordova

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lopes, Dursun, Córdova, Ceken
Defenders:Hadergjonaj, Balkovec, Aliti, Augusto, Bayır, Özdemir, Aksoy, Lima, Bahadir, Günes
Midfielders:Makouta, Cândido, Karaca, Janvier, Tetah, Altıntaş, Zehir, Bulut, Sarigul
Forwards:Taşkıran, Bayram, Karagöz, Koc

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
11/02/24Fenerbahçe 2-2 AlanyasporTrendyol Süper Lig
24/09/23Alanyaspor 0-1 FenerbahçeTrendyol Süper Lig
19/03/23Alanyaspor 1-3 FenerbahçeTrendyol Süper Lig
07/12/22Alanyaspor 2-4 FenerbahçeClub Friendly Games
18/09/22Fenerbahçe 5-0 AlanyasporTrendyol Süper Lig

Useful links

