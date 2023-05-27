WATCH: Dortmund fans show incredible support after team hand Bundesliga title to Bayern on final day of the season

Borussia Dortmund fans serenaded their players despite the club losing the Bundesliga title on the final day due to a 2-2 draw with Mainz.

A Dortmund win would have crowned them champions

Went 2-0 down early on but fought back to draw

Bayern Munich beat Koln so leapfrogged rivals

WHAT HAPPENED? While Dortmund failed to win the league title on the final day, spurning numerous gilt-edged chances, including a Sebastien Haller penalty, the famed Yellow Wall did not stop singing. Even at full-time, the club's ultras serenaded them with a chant that means, in English: "And we will always be Borussia, there is never, never another club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund were hoping to end a Bundesliga trophy drought that dates back to Jurgen Klopp's time in charge, in the 2011-12 season, but once again fell just short because Bayern beat Koln 2-1. Dortmund have won the title eight times, but have been runners-up now on 10 occasions.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? They will have to lick their wounds, with no more games to play, and may be steeling themselves for the departure of star player Jude Bellingham, who is likely to join Real Madrid.