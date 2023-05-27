Bayern Munich took advantage of Borussia Dortmund's failure to win to claim an 11th consecutive Bundesliga crown by beating Koln on Saturday.

Dramatic final day in Germany

Bayern finish top of the pile again

Disastrous day for Dortmund

WHAT HAPPENED? Kingsley Coman fired Bayern into an early lead as they won 2-1 at Koln on Saturday. That win, coupled with Dortmund's shock home draw to Mainz on the same day, saw Thomas Tuchel's team leapfrog their rivals into first place and steal the Bundesliga crown.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have now won the championship 11 times in a row. The Bavarian side headed into the game two points behind Dortmund, but their rivals went down 2-0 within 25 minutes of their match against Mainz before Raphael Guerreiro pulled a goal back. Nicklas Sule went on to equalise at the death but it was too little too late. Bayern had been pegged back in the 81st minute when Koln equalised from the penalty spot, but Jamal Musiala hit a winner in the 89th minute to seal the title.

The win brings a positive end to what has been a chaotic season for Bayern. They sacked coach Julian Nagelsmann in March and replaced him with Tuchel, but the ex-Chelsea coach's tenure has not been a smooth one. They were soon eliminated from the Champions League and DFB-Pokal and then fell behind in the Bundesliga title race when they lost to RB Leipzig last week.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The German side will rebuild over the summer as they look to maintain their domestic dominance and start competing for the Champions League title once again.