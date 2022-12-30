WATCH: Defensive nightmare! Leicester cut through Liverpool to open scoring in Premier League clash

Leicester opened the scoring at Anfield in somewhat simple fashion, as Liverpool allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall a clear run through on goal.

Dewsbury-Hall opened scoring for Leicester

Liverpool defence at fault for goal

Van Dijk, Henderson, Robertson caught napping

WHAT HAPPENED? The move started from a long ball from Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward, which Patson Daka eventually flicked on to Dewsbury-Hall who was able to run through to finish cooly past Alisson. All the focus will be on the Liverpool defending, though, with Virgil Van Dijk initially second best against Daka. Jordan Henderson was then caught napping as Dewsbury-Hall approached, with Andy Robertson mistakenly attempting to play offside which afforded the Leicester midfielder all the space in the world.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leicester's opener was the worst possible start for Liverpool, as they attempt to keep chase with Tottenham and Manchester United in the battle for top four. New signing Cody Gakpo was in attendance at Anfield, and he will have been unimpressed by his new club's start to proceedings on Friday evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side cannot afford to slip up in a busy winter schedule, with the Reds' next match coming against Brentford on January 2, which may come too soon for Gakpo's introduction.