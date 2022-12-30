WATCH: Welcome to Anfield! Cody Gakpo arrives at Liverpool stadium ahead of Leicester clash following January move

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo arrived in front of the Anfield faithful ahead of the Reds' Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo was revealed as Liverpool's new Number 18 after the club reached an agreement with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Boxing Day, in a deal worth £44 million ($53.1m). The 23-year-old had his first taste of the infamous Anfield atmosphere this Friday, as his new club prepared to take on Leicester in their second Premier League match since the World Cup break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Gakpo was present for the proceedings taking place on Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Liverpool's following match against Brentford may come too soon for the Dutchman, with a more likely debut date being against Wolves at Anfield on January 7. The Reds are looking to chase down Tottenham in fourth, as they currently sit five points off the Champions League places.

WHAT NEXT? The Premier's League condensed winter schedule offers no let up for Klopp's side, as Liverpool take on Brentford, Wolves and Brentford in less than two weeks in the New Year. In that time, Gakpo will be hoping to feature at least once for his new club.