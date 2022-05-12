Watch: Chelsea defender Alonso grins at Leeds fan who time-wastes despite losing position

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso couldn't hide his amusement as a Leeds fan inadvertently wasted time during the Blues' win on Wednesday.

After the ball went into the crowd during Chelsea's 3-0 victory, a Leeds supporter held onto the ball, apparently hoping for a potential souvenir while playing a game of keep-away from Alonso.

However, that fan wasted valuable time for Leeds, with Raphinha begging for the ball to be thrown back as Alonso looked on with a big smirk.

Watch: Alonso smirks as Leeds fan holds ball

اخذت الكوره و رفضت ترجعها لألونسو 😂 pic.twitter.com/WAgOAD51nQ — ADEL (@AEDLDS) May 11, 2022

