Where to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League football March 2026

Catch all Premier League clubs in the Champions League knockouts. Here is your complete UK guide for March 2026.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the UEFA Champions League in the UK.

Upcoming March UEFA Champions League schedule

Galatasaray vs Liverpool
TNT Sports 1

Watch live on

TNT Sports 1
discovery+
tabii
Atalanta vs Bayern Munich
TNT Sports 2

Watch live on

TNT Sports 2
discovery+
Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham
TNT Sports 1

Watch live on

TNT Sports 1
TNT Sports 3
discovery+
Newcastle United vs Barcelona
Amazon Prime Video
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal
TNT Sports 3

Watch live on

TNT Sports 3
discovery+
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
TNT Sports 1

Watch live on

TNT Sports 1
discovery+
Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea
TNT Sports 2

Watch live on

TNT Sports 2
discovery+
Bodoe/Glimt vs Sporting CP
TNT Sports 4

How do I live stream Champions League football?

In the UK, the primary way to live stream the Champions League is through discovery+. To watch the majority of the knockout matches, you will need the Premium plan, which includes all TNT Sports channels. This is a rolling monthly contract priced at £30.99, allowing you to stream on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

However, there is a major "top pick" exception every Tuesday. Amazon Prime Video now broadcasts one headline match per week. If you already have a standard Amazon Prime membership, you can stream this match at no extra cost via the Prime Video app.

Stream Champions League football on TNTSign up now

How can I watch UEFA Champions League for free?

While much of the competition is behind a paywall, there are several legitimate ways to watch the UEFA Champions League for free in the UK. The most immediate option for tonight’s action involves Amazon Prime Video, which holds the exclusive rights to the "top pick" Tuesday fixture. If you aren't already a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which grants you full access to the live broadcast, including pre-match analysis and on-demand replays, at no cost. This trial is perfectly timed for the knockout stages, as it will also cover the "top pick" return leg next Tuesday.

Beyond trial periods, you should check your existing mobile or broadband contracts for hidden perks. Many EE mobile customers on "All Rounder" or "Full Works" plans can choose TNT Sports as an Inclusive Extra, providing free access to the discovery+ Premium tier where the rest of this week's matches, like Galatasaray vs Liverpool, are hosted. Similarly, some legacy BT and Virgin Media customers still have sport packages bundled into their monthly bills.

