How to watch today's Bristol City vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United have firmly positioned themselves as the leading contenders for the EFL Championship crown, and they’ll be eager to extend their impressive form with a victory on the road against Bristol City.

Daniel Farke's side had a shaky start to the season, which was understandable given the departure of several key players following last year's heartache in the play-off final. However, Leeds are now finding their rhythm, and their midweek win against Watford stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.

This surge has propelled them to third in the standings, just three points off league leaders Sunderland, and Farke will be determined to keep the momentum rolling as they take on a resilient Bristol City.

The Robins have made a solid start themselves, with a 2-2 draw away at Stoke on Tuesday leaving them in 10th place. Although unbeaten at home this season, they are without manager Liam Manning, who is on extended leave following a family tragedy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bristol City vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bristol City vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Ashton Gate

The Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, October 25, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Bristol City will also be missing key midfielder Joe Williams, who is suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season. Chris Hogg faces selection headaches with injuries to Sam Bell, Aymen Benarous, Cameron Pring, Rob Dickie, and Rob Atkinson.

In Williams's absence, George Earthy may step in alongside Max Bird and Jason Knight in midfield, while Nahki Wells is expected to lead the line after his two-goal performance in midweek. Zak Vyner and Luke McNally are likely to form the central defensive partnership once again.

Bristol City possible XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, McNally, McCrorie; Bird, Knight; Mehmeti, Earthy, Hirakawa; Wells

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Leary, Bajic, Thomas Defenders: Pring, Naismith, Vyner, McNally, Tanner, Roberts Midfielders: Bird, Williams, Twine, Mehmeti, Knight, Sykes, McGuane, Earthy, Murphy Forwards: Hirakawa, Mayulu, Wells, Cornick, Armstrong

Leeds team news

Leeds United will be without left-back Junior Firpo, who is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards, while Largie Ramazani joins Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu in the treatment room after suffering an injury against Watford.

If Ramazani is unavailable, Manor Solomon could start on the left wing, while Daniel James and Mateo Joseph will also push for inclusion alongside Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto in support of striker Joel Piroe.

Elsewhere, Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell are expected to continue in midfield, and Sam Byram should replace Firpo in the back four, lining up with Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk, and Jayden Bogle.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon; Joseph

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober Midfielders: Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Solomon, Tanaka, Gruev, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/03/24 Bristol City 0-1 Leeds United Championship 10/07/23 Leeds United 2-2 Bristol City Championship 02/15/20 Leeds United 1-1 Bristol City Championship 08/04/19 Bristol City 1-1 Leeds United Championship 03/09/19 Bristol City 0-0 Leeds United Championship 11/24/18 Leeds United 2-2 Bristol City Championship

Useful links