How to watch today's Brighton Women vs Tottenham Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women will face Tottenham Hotspur Women at the Broadfield Stadium this Saturday in their final match of 2024. The Seagulls currently sit fifth in the Women's Super League standings, while Spurs trail them by six points in sixth place.

Brighton slipped from third to fifth last weekend after a 4-2 loss away to reigning WSL champions Chelsea. Their hopes of taking a point were dashed by Sjoeke Nusken's stoppage-time strike, handing the Seagulls their third away defeat of the campaign.

Despite the setback, Brighton can take pride in their performances this season, accumulating 16 points from nine league games—just three shy of their entire haul from the 2023-24 season. The Seagulls have also impressed in the Women’s League Cup, claiming a commanding 6-2 victory over Bristol City midweek to top their group and secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Turning their attention back to the league, Brighton will aim to preserve their unbeaten home record in the WSL, having won four and drawn one of their five home fixtures so far.

Tottenham, like their opponents, have also advanced to the Women’s League Cup quarter-finals after a midweek triumph over Crystal Palace secured top spot in Group E. In the league, Spurs earned a 2-1 win over Everton last weekend, marking their third victory in five matches—a stark improvement compared to their struggles on the road.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the Women's Super League match between Brighton and Tottenham will be available to stream live on WSL YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Broadfield Stadium

The WSL match between Brighton and Tottenham will be played at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, December 14, for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

Brighton manager Dario Vidosic will be without Maria Thorisdottir, Maisie Symonds, Aisha Masaka, and Fran Kirby, who remain sidelined through injury. However, Sophie Baggaley, Jovana Cankovic, and Jorja Seike are expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested midweek. Nikita Parris, who has already netted five goals in all competitions this season, is also set to feature.

Tottenham Hotspur Women team news

For Spurs, Ella Morris joins Kit Graham on the injury list after sustaining a knee issue while on duty with England's Under-23s. Goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer will undergo a late fitness test following illness, while Maite Oroz could make her first WSL start since recovering from injury, having gained valuable minutes in recent games.

