How to watch today's Brighton Women vs Manchester United Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will aim to keep their flawless record intact in the Barclays Women's Super League (WSL) as they take on Brighton this Saturday.

The Reds look to secure their fourth consecutive league victory before heading into the October international break. United's defense has been impeccable, with three straight clean sheets, while the Seagulls are equally competitive, sitting on nine points from three wins in four matches.

The matchup brings together familiar faces, as Nikita Parris, Maria Thorisdottir, and Sophie Baggaley now represent Brighton. Meanwhile, Elisabeth Terland will face her former club for the first time, adding an extra layer to this intriguing contest.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream for free on the WSL's official YouTube channel. Highlights will be viewable across club platforms from Sunday. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT Venue: Amex Stadium

The WSL match between Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester United Women will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

Full-back Poppy Pattinson is set to make her return after serving a one-game suspension that kept her out of the recent win against Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Serbian midfielder Jelena Cankovic exited early in Sunday’s narrow 1-0 victory due to an apparent injury, leaving her availability for this weekend’s match in question.

Bex Rayner, Charlize Rule, and Dejana Stefanovic are yet to make an appearance in the 2024-25 season, as each player continues their rehabilitation from various injuries.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible XI: Baggaley; Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali; Kirby, Losada, Symonds, Olislagers; Seike, Bremer, Parris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Poulter, Loeck, Baggaley Defenders: Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand, Carabalí, Olislagers, Auée, McLauchlan Midfielders: Losada, Čanković, Seike, Kirby, Rayner, Symonds, Haley, Stefanović, Rule Forwards: Masaka, Bremer, Parris, Vilamala, Agyemang

Manchester United Women team news

Red Devils head coach Marc Skinner remains optimistic about the return of Geyse and Jaye Riviere, both of whom were sidelined with minor injuries in the recent victory over Spurs.

However, Melvine Malard (hamstring) and Anna Sandberg (knee), who also missed last weekend’s win, are already confirmed absentees for this fixture. Meanwhile, Evie Rabjohn (knee) continues her recovery and remains unavailable.

Manchester United Women possible XI: Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Galton; Clinton, Janssen, Naalsund; Geyse, Toone, Terland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Middleton-Patel, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Sandberg, George, Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Janssen, Turner, Simpson Midfielders: Toone, Clinton, Galton, Ladd, Awujo, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Watson Forwards: Malard, Bizet, Terland, Geyse, Williams, Barry

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/09/24 Brighton 0-0 Manchester United Women Women's FA Cup 02/04/24 Manchester United Women 2-2 Brighton Women's Super League 11/06/23 Brighton 2-2 Manchester United Women Women's Super League 04/15/23 Manchester United Women 3-2 Brighton Women's FA Cup 01/04/23 Brighton 0-0 Manchester United Women Women's Super League

