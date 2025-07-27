How to watch today's Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Bochum and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bochum are set to host Bayer Leverkusen at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion this Sunday in what will be their final preseason test before the new campaign kicks off. Meanwhile, Leverkusen still have three more tune-ups on the docket before their season gets underway.

The home side have enjoyed a productive preseason so far, wrapping up their training camp in Austria with a stalemate, 0-0, against Metalist 1925 Kharkiv last week. Impressively, Bochum remain unbeaten across five friendlies, showing signs of defensive solidity and growing cohesion.

Leverkusen, on the other hand, recently wrapped up their preseason tour in Brazil. However, they managed just one match over the 10-day trip, and it didn't go according to plan. Xabi Alonso's men fell to a humbling 5-1 defeat at the hands of Flamengo's U20s, with 17-year-old Montrell Culbreath netting a late consolation. Not the start they would've hoped for, but there’s still time to iron out the kinks before the competitive action begins.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Bochum and Bayer Leverkusen are set to lock horns at 5 pm BST on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The action unfolds at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany.

Team news & squads

Bochum team news

VfL Bochum head into their final preseason clash with a clean bill of health and a full squad ready for action. One name to keep an eye on is Moritz Broschinski, who’s riding high after bagging a brace in Bochum's recent win over BSC Young Boys.

The 24-year-old forward turned in a standout performance, and with confidence flowing, he’ll be eager to deliver again when Bochum face the Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's men are still trying to find rhythm in their preparations. Injuries have disrupted some of the chemistry, with Abdoulaye Faye and Jeanuel Belocian both sidelined for the upcoming fixture. Their absence could mean further tinkering in the backline.

Veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka, now 32, is expected to be a key cog in Leverkusen's engine room. His influence was immediately felt in the last outing—Ten Hag opted to rest him at the start, and the difference was clear. Once Xhaka entered the fray, Leverkusen looked far more balanced and composed. Expect the Swiss international to be front and centre from the off in this one.

