How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Peterborough United EFL Trophy final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Birmingham City and Peterborough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With 62 teams from League One, League Two, and academy ranks having fallen by the wayside, only Birmingham City and Peterborough United are left standing, set to battle for EFL Trophy glory under the Wembley arch on Sunday.

Fresh off sealing their return to the Championship, Birmingham arrive in buoyant mood. A 2-1 victory over none other than Peterborough at London Road earlier this week secured promotion, and with over £30 million ($40m) invested last summer, promotion was the minimum expectation. Now, with six league games left, the Blues have their eyes on breaking the all-time EFL points record of 106.

For Peterborough United, this season has been a far cry from recent near-misses in the playoffs. Having lost several key figures over the summer, Posh have endured a rockier road this term. Still, their form has picked up at the right time, and the reigning champions are chasing history, hoping to become the first club ever to retain the EFL Trophy.

Birmingham vs Peterborough kick-off time

The EFL Trophy final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, April 13, with kick-off at 3:00 pm GMT for fans in the United Kingdom.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City team news

After being rotated out of the starting lineup midweek, Jay Stansfield, Keshi Anderson, and Paik Seung-ho are all in line to return to Birmingham City's XI for their Wembley clash.

Gardner-Hickman strengthened his case for inclusion after finding the back of the net against Peterborough, potentially edging out either Kieran Dowell or Willum Willumsson from the side.

Up front, Alfie May is also knocking loudly on the door for a start. The tricky forward has racked up five goal contributions in his last two games, offering Birmingham a serious threat in the final third.

Peterborough United team news

Peterborough, meanwhile, received a timely boost with first-choice goalkeeper Jed Steer declared fit for the final. The ex-Aston Villa man is eager to spoil Birmingham's party and looks set to reclaim the gloves, which means Nicholas Bilokapic is likely to drop to the bench.

