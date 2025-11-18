How to watch today's Belgium vs Liechtenstein World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Belgium should stroll across the finish line on Tuesday night, with World Cup 2026 qualification virtually wrapped up as long as the Red Devils avoid what would be the most catastrophic slip-up in their history when they welcome Liechtenstein to Liege.

Rudi Garcia's side sit two points clear atop Group J and appear poised to book their ticket to North America, even if their journey through qualifying has been more winding than expected. Saturday's scare in Kazakhstan, where Dastan Satpaev struck early, briefly threatened to derail them, but veteran Hans Vanaken steadied the ship with a timely equaliser moments after halftime. That response preserved Belgium’s unbeaten run, leaving them on four wins and three draws, comfortably ahead of Wales and North Macedonia on goal difference heading into the final matchday.

Given Liechtenstein's track record, a single point should be more than enough, but anything short of a commanding home victory would raise eyebrows across Europe. The visitors arrive as one of UEFA's perennial strugglers, ranked 206th in the world, and have endured a brutal campaign: seven matches, seven defeats, no goals scored, and 24 conceded. To their credit, they dug in for an hour against Wales before eventually falling 1-0, offering only the faintest glimmer of encouragement in an otherwise grim qualifying cycle.

The match between Belgium and Liechtenstein will be played at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege, Belgium.

It will kick off at 7:45 PM GMT on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Belgium, meanwhile, get a minor boost with Thomas Meunier available again after suspension, though Timothy Castagne is expected to keep hold of the right-back spot thanks to his recent form.

With Thibaut Courtois sidelined, Matz Sels should continue in goal ahead of Senne Lammens, while Youri Tielemans, still building fitness after a calf issue, may once again feature off the bench.

Liechtenstein team news

As for the visitors, Liechtenstein welcome back defender Jens Hofer from a ban at just the right time, with left-back Emanuel Zund and forward Fabio Luque-Notaro both hobbling off injured against Wales.

Willy Pizzi stands as their only natural replacement up front, while captain Nicolas Hasler is set to earn his 109th cap, an impressive milestone for a player who sits third on the nation’s all-time scoring chart with seven goals.

Head-to-Head Record

BEL Last match LIE 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Liechtenstein 0 - 6 Belgium 6 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

